PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left intensive care after three nights and is in the "early stage of his recovery" from a coronavirus infection, according to a statement from Downing Street. bit.ly/2Rrqxb5

- Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits maker, on Thursday abandoned forecasts owing to the "significant impact" of the coronavirus crisis on its business and suspended its 4.5 billion pounds ($5.57 billion) share buyback programme. bit.ly/2y4Xm6G

The Guardian

- EasyJet Plc on Thursday said it had agreed with Airbus to delay the delivery of 24 new aircraft as the budget airline tries to stave off a shareholder rebellion led by its founder and former chief executive, Stelios Haji-Ioannou. bit.ly/3e3h7w2

The Telegraph

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak has relaxed the tax rules for foreign workers coming to Britain to help fight the coronavirus, in a boost for medics and engineers working on ventilators. bit.ly/2UUNfdU

- British department store group Debenhams has called in administrators in a move aimed at protecting it from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidation. bit.ly/3aZivOv

Sky News

- Department store Fortnum & Mason, which supplies groceries to Queen Elizabeth, is placing 700 of its staff onto the government's emergency wage subsidy programme as it faces a prolonged shutdown of its famous Piccadilly store, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2y3kuma

- Workers at Britain's biggest telecoms group BT Group Plc are being verbally and even physically abused after spurious online claims linking the spread of the coronavirus to 5G masts, a senior executive at the company has told Sky News. bit.ly/3aTwAge