PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mark Thompson, Chief Operating Officer of the Serious Fraud Office, would run the agency on an interim basis after its director David Green leaves in just under two weeks' time. bit.ly/2EALU0k

- A group of City institutions that fought Aviva Plc over its plans to redeem 450 million pounds ($638.15 million) of preference shares without paying a premium has asked the government to close a legal loophole to prevent other companies doing the same. bit.ly/2EBXMPA

The Guardian

- Glencore Plc, the world's largest commodities trader, has cancelled the planned swap of its 8.75 percent stake in the Russian aluminium maker Rusal, which is controlled by Oleg Deripaska, for shares in the London-listed En+ Group Plc. bit.ly/2EBBHAL

- The UK could impose a ban on the export of live animals for slaughter after Brexit, according to the environment secretary, Michael Gove. bit.ly/2ECbUsd

The Telegraph

- The British offices of the Murdoch entertainment empire 21st Century Fox Inc have been raided by investigators from the European Commission. bit.ly/2GQ0Ppj

- Competition watchdogs should investigate Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc's dominance of the "dysfunctional and opaque" digital advertising market, according to a House of Lords ­investigation. bit.ly/2EBGqm3

Sky News

- The bills of millions of British Gas customers are to be hiked by an average of 60 pounds a year. bit.ly/2qjTrMM

- Waitrose Ltd is to stop using disposable coffee cups as part of its drive to reduce plastics and packaging. bit.ly/2qnvMLi

The Independent

- Ultimo, the lingerie brand launched by Baroness Michelle Mone, is to cease trading in the UK due to the current challenging retail market. ind.pn/2ECbEcy

- The economy will be much better off if the UK sticks closely to EU rules rather than creating its own after Brexit, a leading business group, the Confederation of British Industry has said. ind.pn/2EC3QHN