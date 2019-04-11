PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rolls-Royce has agreed with the European safety regulator to an accelerated inspection plan for some of its aircraft jet engines because of the issues over turbine blades wearing out faster than expected. bit.ly/2IaHzr5

The European Central Bank has kept interest rates on hold as it confirmed plans to use stimulus measures in the face of collapsing eurozone growth. bit.ly/2Id2tps

The Guardian

Philip Green's Arcadia empire has bought back a 25 percent stake in its Topshop chain from a U.S. private equity firm, as it paves the way for a survival plan that involves closing stores and cutting payments to its pension fund. bit.ly/2WYuYdH

Sports Direct International Plc boss Mike Ashley has threatened legal action to remove Debenhams Plc's administrators after his stake in the department store group was wiped out and the company put into the hands of its lenders. bit.ly/2X0hiPu

The Telegraph

Brexit is set to be delayed until Halloween after European Union leaders imposed a six-month Article 50 extension on Theresa May on Wednesday night. bit.ly/2IaH1l1

Garda World Security Corp, controlled by French-Canadian entrepreneur Stephan Crétier, confirmed reports on Wednesday it was in "the preliminary stages of considering an approach" to G4S Plc about a "possible" cash offer for some or all of the company. bit.ly/2I9Sykt

Sky News

Virgin Trains could disappear from the United Kingdom within months after the company was blocked from bidding for an extension to its West Coast mainline franchise. bit.ly/2X3f41L

The Independent

UK PM Theresa May is set to enrage her critics within the Conservative party after setting herself up to stay on as prime minister until the winter while presiding over a long delay to Brexit. ind.pn/2IhHSR1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)