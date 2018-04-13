PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- More high street banks and building societies have curbed the supply of credit to consumers over the past three months than at any time since records began in 2007, according to the Bank of England. bit.ly/2ILDnKk

- Britain could recover as much as 7.5 billion pounds ($10.67 billion)of unpaid taxes every year by digitising government, according to the International Monetary Fund. bit.ly/2v9tNiz

The Guardian

- Walt Disney will have to make a full takeover bid for Sky even if the competition regulator quashes Rupert Murdoch's 11.7 billion pound attempt to buy 100 percent of Britain's biggest pay-TV broadcaster, the UK takeover panel has ruled. bit.ly/2IPParc

- Hundreds of poultry workers in Scotland are to lose their jobs due to the closure of a plant belonging to 2 Sisters Food Group, which has been dogged by a controversy over food standards. bit.ly/2IPT3wk

The Telegraph

- U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management's plan to buy rail operator FirstGroup Plc has already hit a hurdle due to the expected intense scrutiny from pension regulators and MPs keen to protect the retirement incomes of the Scottish company's army of workers. bit.ly/2v9V9oD

- Royal Dutch Shell is shaking off fears that billions of dollars worth of oil and gas investment could be left in the ground as global governments push for a cleaner energy system. In its first major sustainability report the Anglo-Dutch group said it is confident that the business will remain resilient. bit.ly/2ILH9Du

Sky News

- British Airways owner IAG revealed it has acquired a 4.61 percent stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle "to establish a position from which to initiate discussions, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian". bit.ly/2v7UPH0

- Carpetright Plc has said it is closing 92 stores resulting in 300 job losses as it fights for survival under a sweeping restructure. bit.ly/2v7VqIK

The Independent

- Metro Bank Plc chairman Vernon Hill is facing the prospect of an embarrassing shareholder rebellion after an investor hit out at more than 21 million pounds ($29.89 million)of payments from the lender to his wife's architecture firm. ind.pn/2vaZhEX

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc might not have chosen to build its new European headquarters in London if the decision had been made after Brexit, the bank's Chief Lloyd Blankfein said. ind.pn/2IQxU5j