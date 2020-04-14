PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Boris Johnson, will announce on Thursday that Britain will remain in lockdown until at least May 7. bit.ly/2yXX4iE

Softbank has warned that it expects to suffer a record $12.5 billion annual operating loss because of a combination of the coronavirus outbreak and ill-judged investments. bit.ly/2xtzBoZ

The Guardian

UK's second-biggest clothing retailer Next will begin selling online again on Tuesday after putting extra safety measures in place to ensure warehouse staff can work safely. bit.ly/3cgHkpj

Britain missed three opportunities to be part of an EU scheme to bulk-buy masks, gowns and gloves and has been absent from key talks about future purchases as pressure grows on ministers to protect NHS medics and care workers on the coronavirus frontline. bit.ly/2xqKMyP

The Telegraph

UK Treasury is weighing up a rescue package for startups that could involve co-investing with private backers and beefing up support from the British Business Bank. bit.ly/2wG2Rsq

Amazon is racing to hire another 75,000 warehouse workers as it continues to struggle with an enormous surge in delivery orders. bit.ly/2V47LsA

Sky News

Two more of Imagination Technologies' top executives have submitted their resignations in protest at moves by a state-owned Chinese investor to seize control of its board, further destabilising one of Britain's most important technology companies. bit.ly/2VtIze3

Fintech Ebury will announce on Tuesday the immediate availability of 40 million pounds ($50.08 million) from its balance sheet for UK-based companies which cannot access funds under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. bit.ly/2VrC8rW ($1 = 0.7987 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)