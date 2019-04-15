PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sergio Bucher is to be replaced as chief executive of Debenhams after the department stores chain was handed to its lenders via a pre-pack administration. bit.ly/2PctIRs

British American Tobacco Plc is under pressure to replace its long-serving chairman to comply with new corporate governance rules. bit.ly/2P98Cn6

The Guardian

Britain's international development secretary, Penny Mordaunt, has sounded the alarm over rising debt levels in the poorest countries amid fears heavy repayments will jeopardise the fight against global poverty. bit.ly/2PdiUTu

TSB is poised to unveil a "fraud refund guarantee" to ensure its 5.2 million customers are reimbursed in full if they are the innocent victim of a scam. bit.ly/2P9HggI

The Telegraph

Airlines have racked up nearly $2 billion of extra costs since the crashes that grounded Boeing Co's 737 Max jets, piling pressure on the U.S. aerospace giant as it attempts to navigate the crisis, according to aerospace consultancy IBA. bit.ly/2P9Iybv

Guinness has joined Carlsberg AS in scrapping plastic ring carriers, many of which end up in the oceans and endanger sea life. bit.ly/2PctgTg

Sky News

Britain's competition watchdog is drawing up plans to exclude some major companies from a controversial new rule that would require many businesses to appoint joint auditors. bit.ly/2P6Vv5O