PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 15

April 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc is to work with French rival Sanofi to develop a coronavirus vaccine and manufacture hundreds of millions of doses. bit.ly/2ybR8lQ

Wizz Air is laying off a thousand staff, or about a fifth of its workforce, after warning of a large hit to its finances from the volatility of the oil price. bit.ly/3a9jKt9

The Guardian

Britain's economy could shrink by 35% this spring and unemployment soar by more than 2 million due to the coronavirus crisis, the government's independent economics forecaster has warned. bit.ly/2V8nruG

Britain's Heathrow airport expects passenger traffic to plunge by 90% in April, with remaining flights mainly limited to repatriating citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2xsQHTW

The Telegraph

The global economy faces a crushing blow far worse than the financial crisis as lockdowns paralyse businesses and families across the world, the International Monetary Fund has warned. bit.ly/34C72Sp

UK fashion chains Oasis and Warehouse are to collapse into administration as early as Wednesday, putting about 2,300 jobs at risk. bit.ly/3emnryO

Sky News

Castleton Technology, whose customers include the managers of social housing estates, is on the brink of agreeing a sale to US-based MRI Software. bit.ly/3cgy44v

Roland Junck, who chaired British Steel until shortly before its recent takeover by China's Jingye Group, will be named this week as the head of Liberty Steel group's European operations. bit.ly/3cfTqz1

The Independent

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has confirmed plans to launch a global clinical trial testing one of its drugs in treating the extreme immune response triggered by Covid-19 in severely ill patients. bit.ly/2yU9Lea