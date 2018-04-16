PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Splitting Costa Coffee and Premier Inn would take Whitbread Plc less than five months and would cost less than 20 million pounds ($28.49 million), its largest shareholder Elliott Advisors believes, as Elliott is pushes for the company to spin off Costa through a float. bit.ly/2qEUuX9

- Annual household electricity bills could rise by almost 200 pounds, or a third, by 2025 because of increasing wholesale prices and green subsidies, according to the findings by Aurora Energy Research. bit.ly/2qCh9Dd

The Guardian

- Martin Sorrell is in line for almost 20 million pounds in payouts from WPP Plc over the next five years, as part of a deal for the chief executive to leave. bit.ly/2qEUAxZ

- Channel 4 is launching the search for a location for its new national headquarters by outlining its plans to more than 100 representatives of UK cities and regions on Monday. bit.ly/2qzoUK6

The Telegraph

- UK's National Cyber Security Centre is working with phone networks to patch flaws that have left communication lines open to intrusion from hostile nation states. bit.ly/2qAdrKn

- The Bank of England has privately warned lenders that the withdrawal of its 127 billion pound cheap funding scheme poses a "systemic risk" to Britain's financial system. bit.ly/2qzYoAg

Sky News

- Unilever NV is facing an investor backlash at its annual meeting next month over millions of pounds in bonuses handed to its top two executives. bit.ly/2qDV3R0