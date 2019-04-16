PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Regus owner IWG Plc said it had sold its Japanese business to TKP Corp, under which the Tokyo-listed company paid 320 million pounds ($419 million) in cash for 130 co-working centres. bit.ly/2UYBEeB

Britain has become the most attractive hunting ground for global companies to make acquisitions for the first time in at least a decade, according to a study of senior managers' dealmaking intentions. bit.ly/2PklZ4d

The Guardian

Not a single 'rogue landlord' has been issued with one of the government's new banning orders, a year after the power in the battle to root out Britain's worst rental property owners was launched. bit.ly/2UYGI2I

More than one in five post offices could disappear over the next 12 months as the often self-employed postmasters struggle to earn a living amid lower wages and falling customer demand. bit.ly/2vcm3tb

The Telegraph

A recent collapse in global trade is the worst since the financial crisis and as steep as during the recession of the early 2000s, according to new figures from the Dutch government. bit.ly/2V1vOZS

The family behind Hill, one of the UK's largest privately owned housebuilders, picked up dividends of more than 3 million pounds last year as growth soared. bit.ly/2V6fkQs

Sky News

Volkswagen AG's former boss and four others have been indicted on charges of fraud and unfair competition over the carmaker's manipulation of diesel emission tests. bit.ly/2UYIq3T

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told Japan's prime minister that Britain is determined to avoid exiting the European Union without a deal. bit.ly/2V2phye

The Independent

HSBC Holdings Plc's mobile banking app crashed on Monday, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts. ind.pn/2KHoM8J