PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 16

April 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British accounting group BDO told its 5,500 employees that it was furloughing 700 staff from Monday. bit.ly/2KebsW9

Energy company Intergen has been fined 37 million pounds ($46.32 million)by Ofgem for manipulating British electricity markets in 2016. bit.ly/3etJUdE

The Guardian Arcadia Group, which owns brands including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge, is estimated to have cancelled in excess of 100 million pounds of existing clothing orders worldwide. bit.ly/2RGeHtM

The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into Viagogo's $4 billion purchase of ticket resale website StubHub. bit.ly/2XFnYGc

The Telegraph

UK Treasury is expected to unveil a sweeping rescue package for start-up businesses within days as criticism mounts over the emergency support on offer for companies battling through the lockdown. bit.ly/3acm5Dx

Sky News

British government has extended the cut-off date for its scheme to protect furloughed workers' wages by three weeks. bit.ly/2RIx7tR

The owners of Imagination Technologies Group have committed to keeping most of its workforce in the UK in an attempt to defuse the escalating row over a state-backed Chinese investor's effort to seize control of its board. bit.ly/3evH0oL

The Independent

Amazon.com contract workers at a UK warehouse walked out over lack of personal protective equipment and inadequate social distancing measures. bit.ly/2XFEVR4