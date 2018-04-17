PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A global Russian hacking offensive has targeted millions of computers to spy on governments and lay the foundation for an attack on infrastructure, Britain and the United States warned last night. bit.ly/2qChDKw

UK Home secretary Amber Rudd was forced to apologise last night for the "appalling" treatment of the Windrush generation after some were threatened with deportation. bit.ly/2ESgxOX

The Guardian

Employees who blow the whistle on corporate tax avoidance or cheating on product standards would be entitled to special legal status under a draft EU law. bit.ly/2HulliO

The parliamentary committee investigating fake news has published excerpts of interviews with individuals connected to Leave.EU and SCL that it says raise concerns about how voters were targeted in the Brexit referendum. bit.ly/2JP069M

The Telegraph

Silicon Valley investors put a record 1.1 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) into British technology start-ups last year, boosting claims that the UK is spreading its wings as a global tech hub. bit.ly/2H5onuq

BP Plc has taken its first clear steps in the battle to tackle climate change by ­vowing to cap its greenhouse gas emissions until 2025 as pressure grows on Big Oil to clean up its act. bit.ly/2H5onuq

Sky News

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon Plc says it is closing down all its social media accounts following the "trolling" of MPs and ethnic minorities. bit.ly/2JP7TVd

Uber Technologies Inc's Latin American chief is to lead the company's fight against food delivery rivals Deliveroo and Just Eat by taking the helm of its European restaurant app business. bit.ly/2qDxDed

The Independent

UK car insurance prices have fallen for the first time in three years, partly thanks to plans to crack down on claims for whiplash injuries. ind.pn/2HD69NV