PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK's Office for National Statistics said 32.71 million were now in employment, after a rise of 179,000 people in the three months to the end of February, the highest since 1971. bit.ly/2V6eqDj

Britain has become the foremost destination in the world for future acquisitions according to the survey of chief executives and finance bosses from 47 countries by EY. bit.ly/2V5dlf0

The Guardian

Asda has been accused of planning to cut the pay of 3,000 supermarket staff, under proposed changes to employee contracts that will end paid breaks. bit.ly/2V9b3vg

John Suffolk, Huawei's chief security officer and the UK government's former chief IT adviser, said U.S. politicians had not produced any evidence to back up claims that Huawei's forthcoming 5G mobile technology could be hacked by Chinese spies. bit.ly/2V6noAt

The Telegraph

Apple Inc has settled a lawsuit with Qualcomm Inc , allowing the company to scramble to catch up with its competitors in the race to release 5G phones. bit.ly/2UY5ZKp

BlackRock Inc has warned that investors "cannot afford to ignore" the risk climate change poses to the global economy. bit.ly/2V9djCK

Sky News

Giles Turrell will be named in the coming days as group chief executive of Afriflora and Flamingo Horticulture, which supply Britain's biggest supermarket chains. bit.ly/2V5WDfE

French luxury and cosmetics group L'Oreal SA, along with its owners, have pledged to donate 173 million pounds ($225.45 million) to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral. bit.ly/2vaVFQK

The Independent

Soft drinks company PepsiCo Inc has consulted with a Russian space startup offering brands the chance to project their logos into the night skies via low-orbit satellites. ind.pn/2va0jOR ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)