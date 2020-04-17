PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Informa, the world's biggest exhibitions group, has tapped investors for 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) to help it to weather the shutdown of large parts of the world economy. bit.ly/2K87Xki

Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt developments Plc is furloughing more than 5,500 employees to preserve cash as home sales stall. bit.ly/34PlsyU

The Guardian

The UK government has sought to allay growing fears about the impact of a protracted COVID-19 lockdown on the economy by announcing that its loan guarantee scheme will be open to mid-sized firms that were in danger of being left out. bit.ly/3adsDSA

EasyJet Plc may keep middle seats empty to follow physical distancing rules once coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted, its chief executive has said. bit.ly/3bfL62d

The Telegraph

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has vowed to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 by embracing green energy in the latest sign of seismic changes sweeping the oil industry. bit.ly/2KhoqT3

Sky News

The UK's coronavirus lockdown will remain in place for at least another three weeks to ensure the country gets over the peak of the epidemic, the government has announced. bit.ly/2VyGSvT

Terra Firma Capital Partners, the former owner of care homes giant Four Seasons Health Care, will announce the appointment of Vivek Ahuja as its next boss on Friday. bit.ly/2XFzH7O ($1 = 0.8013 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)