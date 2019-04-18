PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc, stands to benefit greatly from the ride-hailing company's anticipated initial public offering if the company's valuation remains high enough after the IPO. He has been promised a share-based bonus that could reach about $60 million if the valuation stays at $120 billion for the stock's first 90 days of trading. bit.ly/2KLA63J

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority on Wednesday delivered a series of recommendations to the government that will result in one of the strictest regulatory regimes in the world for the accountancy industry. bit.ly/2KJj6uN

The Guardian

European lorry makers face having to cut carbon dioxide emissions for new trucks by almost a third by 2035, while a UK government body has called for a total ban on new petrol and diesel heavy goods vehicles by 2040. bit.ly/2KOH33W

Germany's Deutsche Bank faces fines, legal action and the possible prosecution of "senior management" because of its role in a $20 billion Russian money-laundering scheme bit.ly/2V82TDB

The Telegraph

The German financial regulator BaFin has filed a criminal complaint against two Financial Times journalists alleging they were involved in market manipulation. The newspaper rejected the allegations as "baseless and false." bit.ly/2Var2t9

Homebase expects to break even this year after closing 47 stores last year as part of a restructuring by Hilco, but management warned there could be further closures. bit.ly/2KN2W3P

Sky News

UK house prices were up by just 0.6 percent in the year to February, with an average of 226,000 pounds, marking the lowest annual increase since September 2012, according to the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2KMfY1e

The European Commission has published a list of $20 billion worth of U.S. imports it could hit with tariffs, in an aircraft subsidy dispute that has dragged on for nearly 15 years. bit.ly/2KLopKn

The Independent

Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S has confessed that the famous slogan "Probably the best beer in the world" may not be true. ind.pn/2KOyENW