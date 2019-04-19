PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Intu Properties Plc the debt-laden owner of Lakeside in Essex and the Trafford Centre in Manchester, has sold a 50 percent stake in its Derby shopping centre to Cale Street Partners, an investor backed by Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund. bit.ly/2KPuwx9

Hammerson PLC faces the prospect of a shareholder revolt this month after its executive pay policy was criticised by an influential investor advisory group. bit.ly/2KOixjB

The Guardian

Doubts are growing about the number of House of Fraser stores Mike Ashley will keep open as landlords lose patience with him paying no rent while he decides what to do with the spaces. bit.ly/2KP86we

Ferry services to Europe have reported a ticket sales rise of more than 50 percent as holidaymakers book summer breaks after Brexit was delayed. bit.ly/2PmIN3e

The Telegraph

Stagecoach Group Plc's boss has written to the Work and Pensions Committee chairman Frank Field about the Department for Transport's approach to railway pensions. bit.ly/2KQFqTB

Segro Plc has become the latest company to be hit by a high pay backlash after an investor rebellion against plans to boost the salary of the FTSE 100 warehouse giant's boss. bit.ly/2PjHulx

Sky News

Debenhams Plc has confirmed that its chief executive Sergio Bucher will step down this week, days after the troubled retailer entered into administration and was taken over by its lenders. bit.ly/2PgtY29