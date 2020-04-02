PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Taylor Wimpey Plc said that its executive directors' salaries and pensions would be 30% lower for the duration of the government-imposed lockdown due the to coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/3aFF22A

- Frontline workers at Marks and Spencer Group Plc are being given a 15% bonus and staff are being offered voluntary furlough on full pay. bit.ly/39u8ebu

The Guardian

- The Evening Standard, edited by the former chancellor George Osborne, has imposed a 20% pay cut on some staff and furloughed others. bit.ly/3bGvep6

- BP Plc is braced for a $1 billion (800 million pounds) financial blow in its first-quarter results, while also cutting its annual spending budget by almost a quarter, to $12 billion, to protect the financial health of the company during the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/340n3Bu

The Telegraph

- Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Heathrow Airport have urged ministers to rescue Virgin Atlantic Airways as talks over a 500 million pound state bailout hangs in balance. bit.ly/2wLfLWb

- British American Tobacco Plc said its health division Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP) is working on a potential vaccine for cornavirus. bit.ly/2WXiTc9

Sky News

- Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce in the coming days that a key feature of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme - the requirement for banks to first assess whether small businesses are eligible for their other lending options - will be removed. bit.ly/2JCtpNP

- Next Plc has kicked off the sale of its headquarters and three warehouses. bit.ly/39Erbbs

The Independent

- Tom Blomfield, co-founder and chief executive of Monzo, has announced that he will forego his salary for 12 months and furlough staff. bit.ly/3bKdxVS