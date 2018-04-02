PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 2

April 2 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chief accountancy watchdog has hired lawyers to keep evidence confidential that might throw light on its contentious decision in 2013 not to investigate KPMG's audit of HBOS. bit.ly/2q1vn0m

Millions of Barclays Plc customers suffered a 12-hour block on using their online accounts this weekend after the bank became the first in Britain to enact sweeping changes to make its high street lending operations safer. bit.ly/2q0zHN0

The Guardian

All UK-born citizens should be given 10,000 pounds ($14,031.00) as a "universal minimum inheritance" when they turn 25 to help address growing wealth inequality, a think tank has proposed. bit.ly/2q0zPMu

The gloom on Britain's high streets deepened over the Easter bank holiday weekend as heavy rain in many areas drove people to seek the shelter of shopping centres or simply stay at home. bit.ly/2pTXMoS

The Telegraph

Barclays Plc's 1 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) transformation is complete as the bank became the first in the UK to switch on its "ring-fence" – splitting up its investment bank from its retail bank. bit.ly/2pYHH1j

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of hiding his links to anti-Semitism after he deleted his personal Facebook page. The Labour leader deleted his account on Sunday morning after it emerged he was a member of five groups which contained anti-Semitic posts. bit.ly/2pXzo5P

Sky News

The British microchip developer Imagination Technologies has hired a semiconductor industry veteran, Leo Li, as its new chief executive following last year's‎ 550 million pounds ($771.71 million) Chinese-backed takeover. bit.ly/2pYInDT

Wesfarmers Ltd, the Australian owner of Homebase, has begun approaching potential buyers of the DIY chain just two years after completing a disastrous 340 million pounds ($477.05 million) takeover. bit.ly/2pWLtYS

The Independent

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has warned that Google and Facebook are becoming too big to be governed and could face being dismantled. ind.pn/2q0AoG6