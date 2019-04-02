PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 2

April 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK's Financial Conduct Authority will appoint an independent individual to examine its role in the growing scandal surrounding London Capital & Finance and whether existing regulations are sufficient to protect people who invest in mini-bonds. bit.ly/2Ur4XWR

Two former Barclays Plc bankers have been jailed in Britain for conspiring to manipulate the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) at the height of the financial crisis between 2005 and 2009. bit.ly/2Uh3YbV

The Guardian

Britain's Big Four accountancy firms KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY should face a full break-up to weaken their "stranglehold" on an audit market discredited by corporate failures, UK MPs have suggested in a report. bit.ly/2Um0IMq

Superdry Plc's co-founder Julian Dunkerton is seeking shareholders' backing to reinstall him on the board of the company, from which he quit last year in a row over strategy. bit.ly/2UnkB5E

The Telegraph

ISG, one of the United Kingdom's largest privately held construction firms, made 27 million pounds ($35.28 million) in pre-tax profits in 2018, up from 9 million pounds the year before, as sales rocketed 30 percent to 2.3 billion pounds. bit.ly/2UpWdjU

Factories are stockpiling parts at the fastest rate on record as they are forced to invest in preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit, storing up risks for the economy, the latest figures from the Purchasing Managers Index data shows. bit.ly/2UtZnmu

Sky News

Easyjet Plc has warned that "unanswered questions surrounding Brexit" are weakening demand as it heads into its key summer trading period. bit.ly/2UsVL48

Citigroup Inc and Pimco are working together to acquire the tranche of residential mortgages and unsecured personal loans from UK Asset Resolution, an agency overseen by the UK Treasury. bit.ly/2JUHwRP

The Independent

British MPs have failed again to agree on an alternative Brexit plan, increasing the risk of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal next week. ind.pn/2JXYdff

Britain's small high street firms will on Monday be given tax cuts worth about 500 million pounds as business rates bills are slashed across England. ind.pn/2JUJHVv