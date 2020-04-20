PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told colleagues that he is very cautious about easing lockdown restrictions and that his "overriding concern" is avoiding a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/2XMzzmT

- Hackers are attacking NHS hospitals, threatening to shut down computer systems unless they are paid a ransom, Ondrej Vlcek, the chief executive officer of Avast Plc has warned. bit.ly/2RRnA3N

The Guardian

- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have told the editors of four British tabloid newspapers that they will never again deal with their outlets, in an unprecedented direct attack on a large part of the media that leaves little chance of repairing the relationship. bit.ly/2RQWTMO

The Telegraph

- Business leaders in Britain are warning that mass redundancies remain a threat as taxpayers today begin bearing the cost of millions of furloughed workers. bit.ly/2XQPY9Y

- Britain's start-ups have been handed a 1.25 billion pound ($1.56 billion) rescue package which could land the taxpayer with stakes in hundreds of loss-making ventures. bit.ly/34V1YJ5

Sky News

- British government has drafted in advisers to help decide the terms of a state bailout for Loganair, the regional airline, as the aviation industry reels from the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/2XOVc6j

- Britain's education minister Gavin Williamson on Sunday confirmed that no date has been set for when schools in England will reopen. bit.ly/2yvjJ5r

The Independent

- Police must prepare for a "more volatile and agitated society” after the end of the UK's coronavirus lockdown, a senior officer has warned. bit.ly/3bpn2tF