PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 20

April 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc has become the latest defence company to be subjected to a corruption investigation by the Serious Fraud Office. bit.ly/2qL02jr

A bidding war threatened to break out for Shire Plc after the drugs company rejected a 44 billion pound ($61.95 billion) offer from a Japanese predator and an Irish rival initially said it was weighing up an approach. bit.ly/2HdpI2t

The Guardian

The financial services watchdog has contacted WPP Plc to check if it is in breach of laws relating to insider information regarding the amount of company money that Sir Martin Sorrell is alleged to have misused. bit.ly/2qMBXYJ

Tesla Inc is facing an investigation by Californian safety regulators into reports of serious injuries at its factory in Fremont, California, where it is struggling to scale up production of its Model 3 mass-market electric car. bit.ly/2F4K34k

The Telegraph

Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc said it was confident of rallying investors behind plans to shift its headquarters to Rotterdam, as it hiked its dividend and unveiled a share buyback scheme. bit.ly/2HwWU4v

Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc has said it is "optimistic" about a resolution later this year to an ongoing row with Tanzania over taxes. bit.ly/2EZOc9F

Sky News

The British operations of Pizza Hut will be sold in the next‎ few days to a buyout team led by its chief executive, even as rival casual dining chains face painful restructurings or bankruptcy. bit.ly/2JaQd5k

The struggling department store chain House of Fraser has drafted in advisers to examine options for accelerating its restructuring, raising the prospect of further shop closures at a dire time for the British high street. bit.ly/2HMqPTO