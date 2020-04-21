PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 21

April 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Grant Thornton has cut the pay and hours of about 300 UK employees as it seeks to reduce costs without drawing on government support. bit.ly/3eIM2hN

- Metro Bank Plc has been ordered to pay more than 11 million pounds ($13.68 million) to customers for failing to warn them about unauthorised overdraft charges. bit.ly/2XROPiD

The Guardian

- Parliament's spending watchdog has launched an inquiry into purchases of commercial property by local authorities, amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic will expose councils to a drop in income from their investments. bit.ly/2Vs8CUh

- The Indian multimillionaire businessman Vijay Mallya has lost his appeal against a decision to extradite him to India to face allegations of a 1 billion pound fraud at his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. bit.ly/3cyeAbF

The Telegraph

- Businesses rushed to put a million workers on taxpayer-funded leave in a single day as online applications launched for the Treasury's flagship scheme to protect the UK economy. bit.ly/3eCyXpU

Sky News

- The owner of Cath Kidston, the modern vintage fashion retailer, is buying its brand through a potentially controversial insolvency process that will leave virtually its entire store estate facing permanent closure. bit.ly/2XSDejc

- Primark Stores has committed to pay an extra 370 million pounds to suppliers for outstanding stock after coming under fire for cancelling orders because of the coronavirus lockdown. bit.ly/2XSI5B4

The Independent

- Sir Richard Branson has warned staff working for Virgin Atlantic that the carrier could close if a government loan is not forthcoming. bit.ly/34Rre2L