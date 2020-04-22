PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 22

April 22 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The first British human trials of a coronavirus vaccine will start tomorrow, with the country "throwing everything" at being the first to develop a successful inoculation, the health secretary has said. bit.ly/3bxor1m

The Guardian

- Two of the biggest names on the British high street, Primark and John Lewis, have together furloughed more than 80,000 staff. bit.ly/3bsmy6f

The Telegraph

- The Governor of the Bank of England has warned the Government not to end lockdown measures prematurely, indicating that a "false start" could do longer-term damage to the economy than extended restrictions. bit.ly/3bnQX5v

- Boris Johnson should unleash a spending spree to power economic growth when the lockdown is over instead of focusing on slashing the Government's ballooning debts, his former economic adviser has recommended. bit.ly/2XWuitk

Sky News

- Britain's biggest water utility, Thames Water, is lining up Sarah Bentley, chief customer officer at Severn Trent Plc , to become its new chief executive. bit.ly/2yy2UHc

- Insurance company Admiral Group Plc is handing back 25 pounds ($30.75) each to millions of car and van insurance customers as claims fall during the lockdown - putting pressure on rivals to follow suit. bit.ly/2RVbx5F

The Independent

- Britain's pubs, hotels and restaurants could face a "bloodbath" as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, with up to a third of the sector at risk of closing down, an industry body has warned MPs. bit.ly/3cEfcN6