PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 23

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Mail Plc said that the 100,000 pound ($140,000.00) higher base salary of incoming male chief executive Rico Back over that of departing female chief Moya Greene was to compensate for lower contributions to Back's pension scheme. bit.ly/2HjnzlV

- CYBG Plc, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, is aiming to become the first of the challenger lenders to help customers to link their accounts at various banks in one place. bit.ly/2HkJut4

The Guardian

- City of London will come under the spotlight of the International Monetary Fund as part of a crackdown on corruption that will investigate whether Britain and other rich countries are taking tough enough action against bribery and money laundering. bit.ly/2HnapEk

- MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis is suing Facebook for defamation after it published dozens of fake adverts featuring his face and name. bit.ly/2HjqwTr

The Telegraph

- The recent whistleblowing case at Barclays Plc is likely to cost the bank's boss Jes Staley up to 1 million pounds in fines and bonuses after he broke the rules by trying to unmask the person who made the claims. bit.ly/2HlGyfT

- Sun Capital Partners, the owner of women's fashion chain Bonmarche Holdings Plc is said to be weighing an offer for British frozen food giant Young's Seafood. bit.ly/2Hhqo6W

Sky News

- Stars Group Inc, the Canadian gambling group behind the online PokerStars platform, is in advanced talks about a takeover of Sky Bet in a deal worth about 2.6 billon pounds. bit.ly/2HkIIvU

- Mike Rake, who recently stepped down as chairman of BT Group Plc, will be named as chairman of consumer credit provider NewDay. bit.ly/2HjnWgj