PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The property division of Royal Bank of Scotland's scandal-hit restructuring division paid out dividends of almost 450 million pounds ($584.10 million) as it sold off customers' assets. bit.ly/2GrBMde

Britain's Ecclesiastical Insurance Office Plc offered its help to the French authorities over rebuilding Notre Dame cathedral. bit.ly/2DDQNs3

The Guardian

Brexit talks between government ministers and Labour are due to resume amid distinctly limited expectations of a breakthrough, with the political focus likely instead to shift on to renewed Conservative efforts to oust Theresa May from Downing Street. bit.ly/2W1bWD bit.ly/2W1bWDw

The Telegraph

The U.S. government is in talks with London-headquartered mining business TechMet about potential investment in the firm as it works to secure better supplies of the rare metals required to mass-produce electric cars. bit.ly/2IBNjKD

A U.S.-based hedge fund Whitebox Advisors quietly built a multimillion pound bet against struggling travel agent Thomas Cook Group Plc bit.ly/2UzagQ2

Sky News

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's European operations chief executive Alexis de Rosnay is to step down, weeks after the group blamed political uncertainty for a sweeping series of cuts across its business. bit.ly/2GC6IZM

The Independent

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is delaying the release of its highly anticipated 2,000-pound folding mobile phone after reports that reviewers' devices are breaking. ind.pn/2GDiGlT