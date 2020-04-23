PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 23

April 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- An army of thousands of coronavirus contact tracers is to be trained within weeks to help Britain to exit lockdown. bit.ly/2VOnye5

- Senior Tory MPs warned the government yesterday that its "safety-first" approach to coronavirus was putting tens of thousands of businesses at risk of going under. bit.ly/2xRZsaj

The Guardian

- Cath Kidston has agreed to hand over three weeks of back pay owed to staff after outcry over the treatment of more than 900 workers left struggling for cash by being made redundant less than a week before pay day. bit.ly/3ax0FRG

- More than 100 nightclubs, pubs and bars are planning coordinated legal action against the insurer Hiscox Ltd over its non-payment of business interruption insurance claims. bit.ly/2VPxy6P

The Telegraph

- A key backer of Virgin Atlantic has ruled out injecting fresh cash into the crisis-hit airline as it continues to beg ministers for a bailout. bit.ly/3cxd0H8

- British foreign exchange group Travelex has put itself up for sale just a month after parent company Finablr Plc warned that it was lining up insolvency advisers. bit.ly/3bxviaX

Sky News

- Nissan Motor Co is piloting new safety measures which will see around 50 staff return to work at Britain's biggest car plant this week. bit.ly/2wZi4Vt

- British Retail Consortium (BRC) has written to Business Secretary Alok Sharma to highlight the logistical considerations facing the industry once lockdown COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. bit.ly/2XVxfKn

The Independent

- The UK is still not taking part in an EU medical equipment purchasing scheme despite the health secretary claiming that it had now signed up, Brussels has said. bit.ly/3cAymTO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)