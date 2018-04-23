PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Neil Woodford's investment funds suffered a paper loss of nearly $290 million on their holding in Prothena Corporation Plc last night after the American biotechnology company scrapped a drug. bit.ly/2Ka2MiG

Meditor Capital Management, a British hedge fund has increased its stake in Carpetright Plc to just under 30 percent, the point at which it would have to make a takeover offer. bit.ly/2qTPi2l

The Guardian

Capita Plc the debt-laden outsourcing company behind the London congestion charge and the BBC licence fee, has been forced into a 701 million pound ($977.05 million) cash call to shore up its finances. bit.ly/2K75w03

Manchester-based Supreme, one of Britain's biggest makers of liquids for e-cigarettes is aiming to cash in on the boom in vaping by listing its shares on the London stock market. bit.ly/2HH265W

The Telegraph

TSB could be in line for a hefty fine after a botched system upgrade left customers unable to use online and mobile banking services for a fourth day and sparked fears of a data breach. bit.ly/2HnBWWk

Trinity Mirror Plc's plan to buy a string of newspapers from Richard Desmond's media empire has hit a hurdle with the Government ready to block the deal on public interest grounds. bit.ly/2Hpuq9A

Sky News

British manufacturing giant Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is considering moving the design approval process for its large jet engines to Germany as a "technical measure" to avoid Brexit disruption. bit.ly/2Jki3fi

Christopher Hohn, The activist investor who runs The Children's Investment Fund Management and laid siege to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's boardroom last year told its investors late last week that he welcomed the announcement of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive David Schwimmer as LSEG's next CEO. bit.ly/2K9p1oB

The Independent

One of the world's top financial economists Douglas Diamond has warned that, a decade after the fall of Lehman Brothers, the "seeds are being planted" for the next destructive financial crisis. ind.pn/2qV8rjv

The Competition and Markets Authority competition watchdog has cleared the Co-Operative Group Ltd's proposed 143 million pounds takeover of member-owned groceries wholesaler Nisa. ind.pn/2FcJvZU