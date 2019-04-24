PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chief executive of Taylor Wimpey PLC has moved to defuse a potential row by pulling out of plans to buy a luxury flat from the house-builder at a £436,000 ($563,966.00) discount to the original asking price. bit.ly/2KY9aOs

UK PM Theresa May is preparing to challenge Labour to support the legislation needed to achieve Brexit if cross-party compromise talks break down. bit.ly/2GuA4I7

The Guardian

Virgin Trains has called for a new national rail ticketing system with airline-style fares and reserved seats for every passenger on long distance services, ending the current practice that can involve standing for extended periods. bit.ly/2W4uP8r

J Sainsbury PLC and British Land Company Plc sold 12 superstores to U.S. property investment company Realty Income Corporation for 492 million pounds ($636.60 million), amid a struggling retail property market. bit.ly/2VgaU9H

The Telegraph

British digital bank Revolut Ltd is at risk of losing its European banking licences amid fresh questions over its alleged links to the Kremlin. bit.ly/2Vn09lV

The Bank of England is set to miss a target to make its top workers more representative of a modern UK, despite claiming diversity is a "top priority". bit.ly/2Vnd0o6

Sky News

Debenhams will launch a company voluntary arrangement that will pave the way for more than 10 per cent of its outlets to close immediately after this year's Christmas trading period. bit.ly/2Vn0Lbd

The Independent

Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Elon Musk said the company's robot taxis that will drive themselves around the streets would be available in some U.S. markets next year. ind.pn/2GCr8lp