PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The government will borrow 180 billion pounds ($222.30 billion) from the markets in the next three months to battle the economic collapse caused by the shutdown. bit.ly/3eLuAJl

- Hundreds of UK aerospace jobs are being cut after Meggitt Plc, the FTSE 100 engineer, said it was axing 15 per cent of its workforce and Safran SA, the French group, announced redundancies at plants in England and Wales. bit.ly/3eLSF2Q

The Guardian

- An investigation into a leaked Labour document which made explosive allegations about the party's handling of anti-Semitism claims is aiming for a swift conclusion, Labour has said. bit.ly/34YRwQK

The Telegraph

- The 90-day suspension of cruises will cost the UK economy 888 million pound and lead to the loss of 5,525 jobs and 287 million pound in wages, industry body Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) has warned. bit.ly/3bL2k7y

Sky News

- The CBI has demanded that ministers beef up help for businesses in a "race against time" to save jobs and livelihoods. bit.ly/353641H

- Just Eat's 6.2 billion pound merger with Takeaway.com has been cleared by a UK regulator following an inquiry into whether it would harm competition. bit.ly/2KsejLh

The Independent

- Boris Johnson could be back at work at No 10 Downing Street as early as Monday, according to reports. bit.ly/3cJBYTA