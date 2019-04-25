PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Facebook Inc could pay as much as $5 billion to settle an investigation by the U.S. consumer watchdog into alleged violations of its users' privacy. bit.ly/2Vo5rgT

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has formally begun the search for a new governor of the Bank of England and has appointed recruitment firm Sapphire Partners to lead the process. bit.ly/2VsJLA8

The Guardian

Billionaire founder of Phones4u, John Caudwell, has vowed to leave the UK for tax-free Monaco if Jeremy Corbyn becomes prime minister to avoid higher taxes. bit.ly/2PqePeH

Britain's growth rate will bounce back above 1.5 percent next year as ministers exceed existing public spending budgets to cope with an ageing population, according to the National Institute for Social & Economic Research. bit.ly/2PrvApL

The Telegraph

BT Group PLC is planning a retreat from Ireland with a 400 million pounds ($516.12 million) auction of its business serving corporate clients. bit.ly/2VswibC

Telecommunication company KCom Group PLC will be taken private in a 500 million pound ($645.15 million) deal by British pension fund USSL, the trustee of the Universities Superannuation Scheme. bit.ly/2VtTiHc

Sky News

EasyJet PLC is to stop offering nuts on flights and ban passengers from eating them on-board if a fellow traveller is allergic to them. bit.ly/2VswDLq

Boeing Co has revealed that a cut in jet production after two deadly crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft has already cost it $1 billion. bit.ly/2PruZEx