PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 26

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Persimmon Plc, one of Britain's biggest housebuilders has faced a huge shareholder revolt over the pay packets of top executives as City institutions told the company that its image has been "tarnished". bit.ly/2HuXFHY

Sky Plc has withdrawn its recommendation for Twenty-First Century Fox's 18.5 billion pound ($25.78 billion) takeover bid after Comcast Corp formally made a 22 billion pound all-cash offer. bit.ly/2HMekdo

The Guardian

The chief economist at the Bank of England, Andy Haldane has backed the use of counselling services for primary school children, arguing there is a strong economic case for investment in early intervention to improve mental health in later life. bit.ly/2vKEiJo

UK supermarkets and food companies launched a new voluntary pledge to cut plastic packaging on Thursday as ministers consider forcing them to pay more towards collecting and recycling the waste they produce. bit.ly/2Jqjb12

The Telegraph

TSB chief Paul Pester is coming under mounting pressure as MPs and tech experts accused the lender of rushing out a botched IT upgrade. bit.ly/2KdgaCF

French business tycoon Vincent Bolloré has been charged with allegations of corruption and influencing elections in Africa. bit.ly/2HNOB4f

Sky News

Sir Nigel Rudd, one of Britain's leading industrialists, will this week suffer a major shareholder rebellion at the aerospace engineering group Meggitt Plc amid a row over his portfolio of corporate chairmanships. bit.ly/2vM3IXg

Whitbread Plc is to spin-off its Costa coffee empire from its hotel and other interests following pressure from shareholders. bit.ly/2Kegtgp

The Independent

Morrisons has pledged to make all its own-brand packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 amid a range plans to reduce plastic use within its stores. ind.pn/2r5gPy7

The RMT union has announced members working for Arriva Rail North, Greater Anglia and South Western Railway will all strike for 24 hours on Wednesday 9 May. ind.pn/2qY77ww ($1 = 0.7177 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; editing by Diane Craft)