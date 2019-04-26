PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

J Sainsbury PLC faced a hit of about 50 million pounds ($64.50 million) after the competition regulator blocked its 12 billion pound ($15.48 billion) merger with rival supermarket Asda Group Ltd over fears that the deal would lead to price rises. bit.ly/2Ps9PWK

An attempted merger between Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG, has collapsed after strenuous objections from both staff unions and investors. bit.ly/2PufqMi

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's chief executive, Ross McEwan, has resigned after five and a half years in the job, saying now is the "right time" to leave. bit.ly/2Pxto08

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd boss Carlos Ghosn was released from a Japanese jail after posting $4.5 million bail and agreeing to conditions including limits on contact with his wife. bit.ly/2PsawPQ

The Telegraph

Laura Ashley Holdings PLC has issued its second profit warning in two months following "very demanding" trading conditions in its third quarter. bit.ly/2PxuKYM

Two Cabinet ministers, Jeremy Hunt and Gavin Williamson have publicly denied leaking details of the Huawei Technologies controversy as UK Prime Minister Theresa May launched a formal inquiry into the affair. bit.ly/2Pt1QsJ

Sky News

Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital PLC has struck deals to buy Amsterdam-based Caramel Pictures and programmatic advertising consultancy ProgMedia. bit.ly/2PDaa9r

London's multi-billion pound Crossrail project has pushed back its launch date and may now not open until March 2021. bit.ly/2PuatmM