PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A former FBI lawyer who backs controversial plans to bring the UK's corruption fighters under the wing of the national crime agency will take over as director of the Serious Fraud Office. bit.ly/2HsEeDv

BP Plc has hired Helge Lund, the former boss of BG Group and Statoil, to succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg as chairman. bit.ly/2HtcUoV

The Guardian

The Football Association is poised to sell Wembley stadium to the billionaire owner of Fulham football club in an extraordinary deal worth almost 900 million pounds ($1.25 billion). bit.ly/2r3qdS1

The EU does not need the City of London and Prime Minister Theresa May's "pleading" for a special deal for the UK's financial services sector will not be rewarded, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said. bit.ly/2HuaIh1

The Telegraph

A supplier of palm oil with links to major brands including Unilever, Nestle, PepsiCo and Mars has been destroying rainforests in a protected area of Papua, Indonesia, a Greenpeace investigation claims. bit.ly/2r2gFYc

Christo Wiese, former chairman of Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd, is suing the retail conglomerate for 3.4 billion pounds over cash injections made in 2015 and 2016, piling further woe on a company still reeling from a major accounting scandal. bit.ly/2HPuK4T

Sky News

Waterstones is getting a new owner as a hedge fund takes a controlling stake in the bookseller amid tough times for the high street. bit.ly/2JwpO1X

TSB boss Paul Pester has admitted the bank is on its knees as it struggles to recover from an online banking meltdown - and said it has taken a 10 million pound hit to try to mitigate the impact on customers. bit.ly/2KdqB9f

The Independent

A planned merger between Npower and SSE Plc could push up electricity prices for customers, the competition watchdog has warned. ind.pn/2Ju847g