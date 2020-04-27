PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The John Lewis Partnership is exploring whether it should bring in an outside investor to help to finance and launch a joint venture that would reduce its reliance on retailing. bit.ly/3ePMZ81

- Banks have been accused of erecting "unnecessary barriers" for companies seeking emergency government-backed loans. bit.ly/2VFLPEo

The Guardian

- The government must set out its lockdown exit plans to restore confidence among British businesses that have become increasingly bleak about the economy's future, employers' group Institute of Directors has warned. bit.ly/35chbWu

- Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic has hired the investment bank Houlihan Lokey to try to find investors willing to inject emergency funding into the transatlantic airline to avert its collapse into administration. bit.ly/3d1p8R5

The Telegraph

- Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for how the lockdown could be eased as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night to take full-time control of the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/3f3mXhE

- The number of customers allowed in shops will be limited and browsers will be kept apart with markings on the floor under reopening guidelines from the British Retail Consortium. bit.ly/3cQqbD2

Sky News

- Britain's airline industry is urging ministers to further extend government emergency wage subsidies, warning that it will face a continuing "cash crisis" as demand takes months to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. bit.ly/2VZtrFw