PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The offshore energy industry in Britain is facing a "bleak" future, with as many as 30,000 jobs at risk, a trade group is warning as oil prices tumble amid concern about scarce storage capacity. bit.ly/3bI37Gp

- The Franco-German aircraft maker Airbus is to access millions of pounds of British government support after it said that it was standing down more than half of its workers at its wing manufacturing plant in north Wales. bit.ly/2yMbnqo

The Guardian

- Ministers have held a series of high-level meetings with trades unions and business leaders amid fears that millions of people will be too fearful to return to work as pressure intensifies on the government to publish a path out of the national lockdown. bit.ly/3bE51rH

- Britain's smallest businesses will be offered 100% government-backed rescue loans after sharp criticism for the slow take-up of emergency bank lending during the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/3bKklTA

The Telegraph

- Tesco Plc has started laying off the first wave of the 45,000 temporary workers it hired at the height of the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2yKPdF9

- A landlord is taking legal action to shut down Pizza Express over unpaid debts, sparking new fears for the future of the ailing chain. bit.ly/2zC9c9l

Sky News

- Bakery chain Greggs has announced plans to reopen 20 stores as part of a "controlled trial". bit.ly/2Sfmu1X

- The founder of Travelex is investing in a new app that its creator predicts will save customers 1,500 pounds ($1,863.45)annually on their household bills. bit.ly/2ySCQ9K

The Independent

- Britain's Betting and Gaming Council said gambling firms have voluntarily agreed to remove all their gaming advertising for at least six weeks. bit.ly/3bECVMW