PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Airways has threatened 12,000 of its workers with redundancy after International Airlines Group, its parent company, announced losses of more than 1.8 billion pounds ($2.24 billion) for the first quarter of the year. bit.ly/2zFoqKO

- HS2 rail project could face a further delay after a judge demanded clarity over plans to build tunnels into central London amid claims they risk causing "catastrophic" damage to homes. bit.ly/2KEVzsj

The Guardian

- Norwegian Air has warned that virtually all of its fleet of aircraft will remain grounded until 2021 as it seeks to persuade shareholders to accept a government-backed rescue plan that will wipe out most of their investments. bit.ly/2zzLYk4

- Airbus is to furlough more than 3,000 staff working at its site in north Wales, the company has said. bit.ly/3eWvbIe

The Telegraph

- Senior management at British retailer John Lewis have started discussions on which department stores should not reopen once lockdown ends. bit.ly/2KEjeJo

- Lufthansa is preparing to file for bankruptcy as talks intensify over an 8 billion euro ($8.66 billion) German government rescue. bit.ly/35f3GFi

Sky News

- Royal Mail says it is to temporarily scrap deliveries of letters on a Saturday following a plea from staff to ease the burden on their workloads during the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/35cXv4w

- Waitrose will name ex-Sainsbury's executive James Bailey as its new boss on Wednesday. bit.ly/2VJPPne ($1 = 0.9236 euros) ($1 = 0.8038 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)