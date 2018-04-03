PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Two of the UK's pharmaceutical companies have made millions of pounds in "secret" payments to healthcare professionals and organisations. At least 22.3 million euros ($27.42 million) was made in anonymous payments across Europe, including 17.9 million euros ($22.01 million) by AstraZeneca Plc , and 4.4 million euros ($5.41 million) by Shire Plc . bit.ly/2EeDPhQ

- American stock markets tumbled on Monday as a trade dispute between the United States and China escalated, with the White House promising to "fight back" against $3 billion of import tariffs imposed by Beijing. bit.ly/2Ef8V8P

The Guardian

- An autonomous robot will be deployed to an offshore oil and gas platform in the North Sea later this year, in a first for the sector. Project's backers said the move was designed to take humans out of dangerous and dull jobs, and reinvent oil and gas as an industry of the future. bit.ly/2Ioa0h2

- The 1.3 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) Swansea tidal lagoon faces a major blow as Tidal Lagoon Power, the company behind the scheme, braces for significant job cuts if UK and Welsh government talks on the project fail to yield a breakthrough. bit.ly/2Ioap32

The Telegraph

- Social media will overtake television to become the United Kingdom's biggest advertising format in two years, according to figures from eMarketer. bit.ly/2IoaLqo

- French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are "too big to be governed" and compared their dominance to that of the oil barons in the early 20th century. bit.ly/2Iq0mux

Sky News

- Jeremy Corbyn has been plunged into a new anti-Semitism row with Labour parliamentarians after attending an event with members of a left-wing group hostile to mainstream Jewish organisations. bit.ly/2IpULnX

The Independent

- The current tax year comes to an end this week and with new rules coming into effect, an increased personal allowance should see workers' take-home pay go up. Following an announcement in last year's Autumn Budget, the personal allowance for earners in the basic rate band will rise to 11,850 pounds on April 6. ind.pn/2Ef3Mh2 ($1 = 0.8132 euros) ($1 = 0.7118 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)