PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Directors of Superdry Plc resigned en masse on Tuesday after Julian Dunkerton won his campaign to be re-elected to the board of the fashion retailer he co-founded. bit.ly/2UsoE0z

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has warned investors of the risks posed by investments such as mini-bonds held in Isas, amid scrutiny of the savings industry after the collapse of London Capital & Finance. bit.ly/2UrMbPa

The Guardian

Philip Day has warned of significant job losses at Bonmarché Holdings Plc as the Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner bought out the private equity backer Sun Capital to take control of the struggling fashion chain. bit.ly/2Uspyu2

A new London skyscraper dubbed "the Tulip," and designed by Foster + Partners, has been given planning approval, paving the way for the construction of the second tallest building in Western Europe after London's the Shard. bit.ly/2Uq8qVz

The Telegraph

The takeover battle between Provident Financial Plc and Non-Standard Finance Plc (NSF) has again escalated after Provident questioned past shareholder payouts while NSF said it had won over half of its shareholders. bit.ly/2UwYdac

L&Q, one of London's biggest housing associations, insisted it remained committed to the capital after setting out plans to invest 4 billion pounds ($5.25 billion) building 20,000 homes in the north-west due to a shortage of land in the south. bit.ly/2UsseYC

Sky News

J Sainsbury Plc has lost its place as Britain's second largest supermarket to Walmart Inc's Asda, ahead of their planned merger, industry figures show. bit.ly/2Ut0seo

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will be seeking a further delay to Brexit, as she offered to sit down with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to break the impasse. bit.ly/2UpWEKP

The Independent

