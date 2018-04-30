PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The proposed 12 billion pound merger between J Sainsbury Plc and Asda has raised fears that the enlarged group will force suppliers to cut prices further.

Interserve Plc is expected to announce a slump into heavy losses on Monday.

The Guardian

The delivery company Hermes faces a legal battle with a group of its own drivers in the latest case promising to have major ramifications on labour rights in the growing gig economy.

Labour has called on ministers to toughen the scrutiny and regulation of City flotations as a matter of urgency following the controversial 5 billion pound($6.89 billion) London flotation of En+ Group Plc, a Russian metals group controlled by oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

The Telegraph

Twitter Inc sold data to the Cambridge University academic who harvested millions of Facebook Inc users' information without their knowledge.

Lord Martin of Springburn, the former speaker of the House of Commons, has died. The 72-year-old died on Sunday morning after a short illness, his son Paul Martin confirmed.

Sky News

Vannin Capital, one of Britain's biggest litigation funders, is poised to exploit booming investor appetite for the sector by hiring bankers to pursue a public listing that could value it at close to 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion).

Amber Rudd has resigned as Home Secretary over accusations she misled Parliament.

The Independent

Britain is set to make an offer to the EU on future immigration which would see arrangements "very similar" to current free movement rules put in place after Brexit.

The competition watchdog is being urged to step in and investigate proposals to merge Sainsbury Plc and Asda amid concerns over consumer choice and job losses.