PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The proposed 12 billion pound merger between J Sainsbury Plc and Asda has raised fears that the enlarged group will force suppliers to cut prices further. bit.ly/2HCiq8y
Interserve Plc is expected to announce a slump into heavy losses on Monday. bit.ly/2HEVndl
The Guardian
The delivery company Hermes faces a legal battle with a group of its own drivers in the latest case promising to have major ramifications on labour rights in the growing gig economy. bit.ly/2HCmbLi
Labour has called on ministers to toughen the scrutiny and regulation of City flotations as a matter of urgency following the controversial 5 billion pound($6.89 billion) London flotation of En+ Group Plc, a Russian metals group controlled by oligarch Oleg Deripaska. bit.ly/2HAAkIV
The Telegraph
Twitter Inc sold data to the Cambridge University academic who harvested millions of Facebook Inc users' information without their knowledge. bit.ly/2HBHahs
Lord Martin of Springburn, the former speaker of the House of Commons, has died. The 72-year-old died on Sunday morning after a short illness, his son Paul Martin confirmed. bit.ly/2HCrOJx
Sky News
Vannin Capital, one of Britain's biggest litigation funders, is poised to exploit booming investor appetite for the sector by hiring bankers to pursue a public listing that could value it at close to 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion). bit.ly/2HAHIUK
Amber Rudd has resigned as Home Secretary over accusations she misled Parliament. bit.ly/2HBzZ93
The Independent
Britain is set to make an offer to the EU on future immigration which would see arrangements "very similar" to current free movement rules put in place after Brexit. ind.pn/2HzTXRv
The competition watchdog is being urged to step in and investigate proposals to merge Sainsbury Plc and Asda amid concerns over consumer choice and job losses. ind.pn/2HCmZ2M
$1 = 0.7262 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman