PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 30

The Times

Wework, the giant co-working company that is the largest occupier of office space in London, has announced plans for a stock market debut, becoming the latest in a wave of highly valued U.S. start-ups to consider going public. bit.ly/2PBsI9Q

The outgoing finance director of the AA Plc intends to spend time supporting the Change UK party after resigning with immediate effect on Monday. bit.ly/2PBtsvK

The Guardian

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has denied accusations that its two 737 Max aircraft involved in fatal crashes lacked an optional safety feature, which might have alerted the pilots to technical malfunctions that partly caused the accidents. bit.ly/2PANlD7

Uber Technologies Inc is relaunching its London app to include public transport information, allowing users to compare journeys on other services, as well as its private hire cars. bit.ly/2PB35Gc

The Telegraph

Foreign direct investment into the UK slumped in 2018 as the Netherlands poached the top spot in Europe for the first time since 2015. bit.ly/2PDXI93

The number of cars produced in the UK tumbled 14.4 percent in March, amid fresh warnings that a no-deal Brexit could send output levels back to where they were in the 1980s. bit.ly/2Pzsj7M

Sky News

Sirius Minerals Plc, the company presiding over the UK's biggest mining ‎project for a generation, will take a big step towards achieving its ambition this week when it taps investors for more than 2.5 billion pounds ($3.23 billion) of debt and equity funding. bit.ly/2PHe94M

Arcadia Group's board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the status of a proposed Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), an insolvency mechanism that would require the approval of landlords, pension trustees and other creditors. bit.ly/2PBr344