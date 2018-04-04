PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- EDF Energy has threatened to abandon work on a proposed nuclear plant in Suffolk unless it receives assurances from the government this year that a viable funding model exists. (bit.ly/2Ir3gPG)

- The battle for control of Fidessa Group Plc sprang into life after the financial software group on Tuesday said that it had received fresh bid approaches from two unnamed parties. (bit.ly/2H6wZOe)

The Guardian

- The UK government has issued a final warning to businesses to report their gender pay gap by Wednesday midnight as it emerged that the Conservative party did not plan to file its own figures until a day after the deadline. (bit.ly/2Gvg2Mp)

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has revealed a gender pay gap of 72 percent, the worst in the airline industry, with women making up only 3 percent of the top quarter of earners at the budget airline. (bit.ly/2uK1J55)

The Telegraph

- The board of WPP Plc has appointed an independent counsel to investigate allegations of "personal misconduct" made against its chief executive, Sir Martin Sorrell, it confirmed late on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2ItzSZ9)

- Apple Inc has revealed that male staff in the UK earn salaries on average 2 percent below its female staff, the company employs more than twice as many men as women in the UK. (bit.ly/2GzBO1y)

Sky News

- The FTSE-100 medical technology company Smith & Nephew Plc will name Namal Nawana as its new chief executive on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2uRp6Kn)

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has offered to sell Sky News to Walt Disney Co as it seeks to obtain regulatory clearance for its proposed takeover of the news channel's parent company, Sky Plc. (bit.ly/2IonEkm)

The Independent

- The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has forced motoring organisation the RAC to contact its customers after finding it failed to provide proper information about insurance renewals. (ind.pn/2JfUtRI)