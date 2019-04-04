PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Ruth Cairnie, a former Royal Dutch Shell Plc executive, has been lined up to become the first chairwoman of engineering and defence services provider Babcock International Group Plc. bit.ly/2KeH1C2

Banco Santander SA has signalled that its British business faces more cuts as it looks to Europe to bear the brunt of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.35 billion) cost-saving drive and to Latin America for profits. bit.ly/2K6EASj

The Guardian

Flybe Group Plc has canceled dozens of flights, blaming "operational issues" including a shortage of pilots, as it told workers it planned to close bases at Cardiff and Doncaster, putting jobs at risk. bit.ly/2K6rAMg

Julian Dunkerton and Peter Williams, the returning chief executive and new chairman of Superdry Plc, addressed staff at the company's head office on Wednesday as they tried to calm nerves after a boardroom coup which has wiped nearly 70 million pounds off the fashion brand's market value in the last two days. bit.ly/2Uw7BdX

The Telegraph

British finance minister Philip Hammond left a marathon seven-hour crisis Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night to meet Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive Officer David Solomon and other senior financiers in a bid to soothe growing fears about Brexit. bit.ly/2UuBR94

Tata Steel Ltd is proposing to sell one of its plants in Wales to get its 13 billion pound ($17 billion) merger with Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG approved by the European Commission. bit.ly/2UpBRY3

Sky News

Intu Properties Plc, which is one of Britain's biggest retail landlords, will name Matthew Roberts as its new chief executive in a stock exchange announcement as early as Thursday. bit.ly/2Uul5qE

The Bank of England Governor Mark Carney defended its gloomy forecasts for what a cliff-edge Brexit would mean and denied they amounted to scaremongering. bit.ly/2Uwaxat

The Independent

In a series of late-night votes, British MPs backed the bill tabled by Labour Party's Yvette Cooper, which was rushed through in a single day to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal next Friday. ind.pn/2UmbnXt ($1 = 0.8894 euros) ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)