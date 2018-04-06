PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chief executive of the company leading the 9 billion pounds ($12.61 billion) development of Battersea Power Station has resigned after 10 years on the project in order to "do other things". (bit.ly/2GElb9e)

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical that is stalking Shire Plc the London-listed drug company, has raised expectations that it will launch a bid after it moved to allay concerns about its plans. (bit.ly/2GElzoc)

The Guardian

The UK's biggest mobile operators have smashed expectations by spending almost 1.4 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) in the race to secure spectrum to launch next-generation 5G services. (bit.ly/2GAoyOg)

Sales of new cars in the UK plunged in March as economic uncertainty weighed on demand and consumers turned their backs on diesel, extending the run of falling sales to 12 months. (bit.ly/2GC5P4T)

The Telegraph

The City watchdog has called time on an era of bloated fees by giving Britain's 8 trillion pounds ($11.20 trillion) asset management sector just over a year to justify high prices or switch savers to cheaper funds. (bit.ly/2GAoI8k)

BP Plc executives are planning to break with a 100 year precedent by holding the oil group's annual shareholder meeting almost 180 miles from its London headquarters. (bit.ly/2GFyINq)

Sky News

- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is among a small number of parties in talks ‎to acquire JC Flowers' 21.4 percent shareholding in Pension Insurance Corp. (bit.ly/2uM5KGl)

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has said the ring-fencing of its retail banking operations will take effect on 30 April. (bit.ly/2EmtPmL)

The Independent

- Almost two-thirds of working over-55s in the UK have admitted they are confused by the rules around pensions since the government introduced more freedom to the sector in 2015, according to a new study. (ind.pn/2GC6gMz) ($1 = 0.7140 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)