PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times British department stores chain Debenhams and floral fashion brand Cath Kidston are set to file for administration as the coronavirus shutdown causes carnage in an industry already struggling with high business rates and online competition. bit.ly/3bLZRJU

John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow airport, has called for the introduction of a global standard in the health screening of airline passengers at British airports. bit.ly/2yA1rjD

The Guardian The low-paid, young people and women are likely to be the hardest hit by the coronavirus shutdown of businesses in the UK, including restaurants, hotels, pubs, retailers and transport services, according to a study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies. bit.ly/3bWyHzQ

The Gambling Commission's 332 full-time staff have been told the regulator plans to reduce headcount as part of a broader structural reorganisation. bit.ly/2yxdPkl

The Telegraph Celebrity chef Mark Hix's parent organisation WSH & Mark Hix Restaurants, along with Restaurants etc and Hix Townhouse, has appointed administrators, throwing the future of his restaurant empire into doubt as Britons stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. bit.ly/2xMuHTX Leading computer games like Candy Crush are to run the UK government's lockdown messaging in an attempt to target hard to reach youngsters. bit.ly/3aO8u6z

Sky News Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the founder of easyJet Plc, has escalated his battle against the low-cost carrier's board by threatening to oust finance chief Andrew Findlay and warned that it could run out of money by August. bit.ly/3bQPDbd

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust (PIGIT) has notified Invesco that it intends to remove it as the manager of its roughly 500 million pound portfolio. bit.ly/2x3MKow

The Independent Hedge funds are continuing to short sell UK-listed companies amid the coronavirus-driven stock market collapse, despite a suggestion from the new Bank of England governor that they should stop. bit.ly/3bTB32v