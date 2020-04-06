PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday moved into the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital, south London, after he experienced breathing difficulties. bit.ly/2RhKNvC

- British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc on Monday said it was scrapping its final dividend, withdrawing its guidance on profits and deliveries and bolstering its finances to cope with disruption to its business from the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/3aPiRHm

The Guardian

- Car manufacturer Volkswagen AG subverted key air pollution tests by using special software to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides under test conditions, a British court found. bit.ly/2V37bKm

- British media company Reach Plc said it will furlough almost 1,000 employees, and its management, including the senior editorial team, will have pay slashed by a fifth. bit.ly/2woEYFG

The Telegraph - Stelios Haji-Ioannou, easyJet's founder and biggest shareholder, has threatened to sue the airline's bosses over a £4.5 billion ($5.50 billion) aircraft order with Airbus . bit.ly/2V0Dk56

- British department store chain Debenhams is set to fall into administration for the second time in a year as it battles to protect itself against claims from creditors during the coronavirus emergency. bit.ly/3bWiU47

Sky News

- British footwear retailer Clarks has drawn up plans for the permanent closure of some of its stores and drafted in bankers to review its finances as the coronavirus crisis takes its toll, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2JJU0c3

- Unions have called on struggling companies to prioritise workers during the COVID-19 outbreak as concerns grow over the use of government support schemes for employees. bit.ly/2JHpYFF

The Independent

- Joe Garner, chief executive of the UK's largest building society Nationwide Building Society, has opted to slash his pay and pension by a fifth to show solidarity with staff and customers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/34i88CP ($1 = 0.8183 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)