PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

KPMG is plotting an overhaul of its British business to create an independent audit firm, regardless of any decision by the competition regulator to force a break-up of the Big Four accountants. bit.ly/2WVR8gT

The Prudential Regulation Authority has been asked by members of parliament to investigate whether Lloyds Banking Group PLC's bosses, including António Horta-Osório, its chief executive officer, breached corporate governance rules by allegedly "covering up" the HBOS Reading fraud. bit.ly/2WUbPtr

The Guardian

The small business commissioner, Paul Uppal, and senior members of parliament have publicly criticised the health food chain Holland & Barrett for treating its suppliers "shabbily", as part of a crackdown on companies that take months to pay suppliers. bit.ly/2WSck7b

Standard Chartered PLC is bracing itself for a fine this week that could total hundreds of millions of pounds as it settles U.S. charges over Iranian sanctions violations. bit.ly/2WV7xlD

The Telegraph

Canadian gas explorer Valeura Energy Inc will unveil plans to list on the London Stock Exchange this week as it looks to raise funds for a major project in Turkey. bit.ly/2WPaHas

Sky News

Debenhams PLC has told Sports Direct International PLC's Mike Ashley to abandon his attempt to oust its board as it dangled the prospect of delaying a deal that would hand control of the company to its lenders. bit.ly/2WPT7Dd

The Independent

Social media companies including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc will be legally required to protect their users under UK government plans to introduce a regulator. The government proposal, which would also see bosses of companies personally liable for harmful content on their platform, will ensure internet firms meet their responsibilities. ind.pn/2WQQy3S (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)