PRESS DIGEST-British Business - April 8

- The world's second-largest cinema operator, Cineworld Group Plc, has halted dividend payments and on Tuesday said it was holding talks with banks as it scrambles to bolster its finances amid the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/34nZgf4

- British drugmaker Glaxosmithkline Plc has taken a $250 million equity stake in American biotechnology company, Vir Biotechnology, to develop antibodies that could be used to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/2JP4PJW

- British book and stationery chain WH Smith Plc raised almost £166 million ($204.88 million) from investors after launching an emergency cash call to shore up its balance sheet while the majority of its shops remain closed during the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/34kZMua

- UK staff of Alphabet Inc's Google earned an average of £234,000 each last year as the tech firm paid more than £1 billion ($1.23 billion) in wages and a share scheme – but only £44 million ($54.30 million) in UK corporation tax. bit.ly/3e4BN6Y

- Britain's embattled airlines have won a crucial cash lifeline after being allowed to delay paying £1 billion ($1.23 billion) of air traffic control fees. bit.ly/2JKsR8X - British fast-fashion website Asos said it plans to tap investors for more cash and take on more debt as sales took a considerable knock since people were asked to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/3bVzOzO

- Britain's second-biggest holiday company Jet2 has cancelled all flights and holidays up to mid-June, as the coronavirus crisis deepens. bit.ly/2wsm54I

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc and TSB have joined other British lenders in offering interest-free overdraft buffers of £500 to help customers who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/3c4EPGB