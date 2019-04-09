PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The fight between Barclays Plc and an activist investor seeking a seat on its board has intensified after Edward Bramson claimed that the lender would have to raise more capital if it did not overhaul its investment bank. bit.ly/2X0Sk2B

The administration of Patisserie Valerie has been obstructed after creditors to the collapsed café chain rejected plans by KPMG to wind down the business. bit.ly/2WSSY1Z

The Guardian

Nissan Motor Co Ltd's shareholders have voted to eject Carlos Ghosn from the board, as the detained former chairman fights multiple financial misconduct charges that have landed him in custody. bit.ly/2WUlO1O

Backbench members of parliament have passed historic legislation to delay article 50, forcing the UK government to set out its timetable for the length of the Brexit delay in order to prevent the UK exiting the European Union with no deal. bit.ly/2WOA9gm

The Telegraph

Sweden's Wallenberg family is considering a multi-billion dollar bid for Kantar, the consumer research business being sold by WPP Plc following Martin Sorrell's departure last year. bit.ly/2WS7BT6

Debenhams Plc has rejected Mike Ashley's 150 million pound ($195.90 million) last-ditch offer to rescue the troubled department store, putting it on course for administration in the next 24 hours. bit.ly/2WQufes

Sky News

The UK-based solar power group, Solarcentury is igniting plans for a sale that could value it at as much as 250 million pounds and has hired bankers from Evercore to oversee an auction. bit.ly/2WU7hmT

The board of British American Tobacco Plc has instructed headhunters at Egon Zehnder International to find a successor to its departing Chairman Richard Burrows. bit.ly/2WWp6l4

The Independent

Iain Conn, the boss of British Gas owner Centrica Plc saw his pay jump 44 percent to 2.4 million pounds last year while the company cut thousands of jobs and issued a profit warning. ind.pn/2WUoE6Y