PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 1

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Stuart Scott, former head of currency trading at HSBC Holdings Plc, won an appeal against his extradition to New York after a high court determined that a previous judge's ruling to agree a request from the U.S. Department of Justice had been wrong. bit.ly/2LNSwQx

- Businesses are showing caution in decisions about whether to invest in projects involving China and the United States because of the trade war between the two countries, the boss of Standard Chartered Plc, Bill Winters, has warned. bit.ly/2LNp7pI

The Guardian

- Gatwick Express rail service can no longer claim it can get passengers from the airport to London "in just 30 minutes" after the advertising watchdog found that more than a fifth of its services were delayed. bit.ly/2v7KNTS

- The Financial Conduct Authority will not take disciplinary action against the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc over the treatment of small business customers struggling after the banking crisis. bit.ly/2LNUgt3

The Telegraph

- The Bank of England should raise interest rates tomorrow to combat inflation, but should also be prepared to cut them again if the economy needs more support in the autumn, according to Amit Kara at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research. bit.ly/2LMZ16p

- Legal & General Group Plc hired a City law firm to conduct a probe into its investment arm after a whistleblower reported compliance failures earlier this year. bit.ly/2v4vw6m

Sky News

- Dixons Carphone Plc has apologised to its customers after revealing that a 2017 data breach affected personal data held in an additional 8.8 million customer records. bit.ly/2LPbXbJ

- Janus Henderson Group Plc, the UK-headquartered fund management company, will announce on Wednesday that it is abolishing the dual leaders‎hip structure it established just over a year ago. bit.ly/2LLMaRZ