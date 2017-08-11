PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prudential Plc will combine its UK insurance operation with the fund manager M&G in a move that could lead to the break-up of the insurer. bit.ly/2uu04jF

Dong Energy hopes to secure subsidies within weeks to build what could be the world's biggest offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire. bit.ly/2fx5ovY

The Guardian

Thousands of Asda Stores Ltd workers are facing redundancy or a dramatic cut in their working hours as Britain's third-largest supermarket chain looks to cut costs. bit.ly/2hPfn0i

Four supermarkets have withdrawn products from their shelves as it emerged that 700,000 eggs from Dutch farms implicated in a contamination scare had been distributed in Britain. bit.ly/2hNxxjc

The Telegraph

Challenger bank Aldermore Group Plc saw its profits shoot up in the first half as demand for fresh funding increased among Britain's homeowners, landlords and small businesses. bit.ly/2vTYsQw

Manx Telecom Plc announced Danny Bakhshi had been suspended "on a precautionary basis pending investigations being carried out" and that the charge was unrelated to his professional role. bit.ly/2vJSIs3

Sky News

Sabre, a car insurer whose brands include Go Girl and Insure2Drive has picked bankers to steer it onto the London stock market. bit.ly/2vrJxKm

Lego has announced it is replacing its chief executive just eight months after he took up the role. bit.ly/2uuUBFo

The Independent

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has apologised for a sign in one of its stores that appeared to market guns as items for school children. ind.pn/2usllX2

According to a survey, carried about by international recruiter Hired, the majority of respondents working in the U.S. tech industry said they were dissuaded from relocating to the UK since Brexit had made the country a less desirable place to live. ind.pn/2urDmc7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)